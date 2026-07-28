BPD increases traffic enforcement ahead of school year

As kids go back to school next week, the Bloomington Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement to promote safety.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation school year starts next Wednesday; that means more traffic and pedestrians. BPD’s traffic safety blitz aims to encourage safer driving and traveling conditions for pedestrians and bikers.

Chief of Police Michael Diekhoff said more police will be present, especially in areas where residents have complained about unsafe driving and where crash data are higher. He wouldn’t name the specific areas.

According to a crash data dashboard from the City of Bloomington, some areas where frequent crashes occurred between 2020 and 2025 include State Road 45/46, East and West Third Street, South Walnut Street and 10th Street. The most common crash factors were failing to yield right of way, following too closely and unsafe backing.

“With the start of school, people being in the summer mode, not being used to really the kids being back, waiting for school buses and things like that, we decided that we would do a traffic safety blitz,” Diekhoff said. “…The whole goal is to raise awareness to people's driving behavior as they're driving with the start of school, and that there will be more people walking, more kids out, so that drivers pay more attention to things.”

Some of the most common traffic violations, Diekhoff said, include speeding, running stop signs and yellow lights and illegally turning on red.

Officers are using a zero-tolerance approach and will pull people over for speeding, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, using a phone while driving and more. Those stopped for these violations should expect enforcement action, such as a citation.

“Make sure that they stop at stop signs, make sure they don't turn on red at intersections,” Diekhoff said. “Those are the types of things where pedestrians might anticipate a car to stop, and they might start to walk. And if the driver hasn't stopped, then there's a higher chance that the pedestrian could be struck…it's good timing with the start of school, since there'll be a lot of school-aged kids out at bus stops, walking to bus stops, returning from bus stops to go home.”

MCCSC denied a request for an interview but said in a statement that one of the ways the community can help keep roads safe is by stopping for buses.

Indiana law bans motorists from passing a bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. This applies to all roads except those that are divided by a barrier, such as a grassy median or concrete wall. In that case, only drivers going in the same direction as the bus must stop.

“Drivers must stay stopped until the lights turn off and the bus moves. Our buses are equipped with stop arm cameras and can see when drivers do not stop, and violations will be pursued,” the statement said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority, and we ask every driver in our community to be patient, and to abide by all traffic and bus laws to keep our children safe.”

The blitz will last at least a few weeks.