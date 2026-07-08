Terre Haute South Vigo High School to offer Cambridge-backed courses, expanding access to STEM programs

Terre Haute South Vigo High School will begin offering Cambridge-backed courses in the upcoming school year as part of state efforts to expand access to STEM education.

The Indiana Department of Education Cambridge Math and Science Grant provides $500,000 in funding for schools to expand math and science instruction. Public, private and charter K-12 schools can apply.

Terre Haute South Vigo High School was one of six schools to receive grant funding for the 2026-27 school year.

Jennifer Korkes, director of secondary education for the Vigo County School Corporation, said the new STEM, college-recognized courses will offer additional opportunities for students to do more hands-on learning in English, computer science and engineering classes. They will build on the current STEM offerings they have and give students more classes to choose from.

“Our first year, we're starting with English General Paper, which is a writing analysis course that will pair very well with our current English curriculum to basically enhance it and help our students go deeper in their writing skills,” she said. “And then in year two, we're looking at adding a design and technology course.”

Korkes said they already have teachers on staff who are credentialed to teach the new courses. Grant funding from the state will pay to train them. She said depending on student interest, they are planning on having three people teach the new writing course.

“They're [teachers are] continuing to teach their current assignment,” she said. “These are just additional courses that pair well with their current assignment that they're picking up.”

Taking a Cambridge course can allow students to earn the Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diploma. This diploma is a way students can earn an Honors Enrollment Seal in the state’s new high school graduation requirements. Earning the Seal guarantees admission to any public university or college in the state.

Taking Cambridge courses also fulfills some English and STEM requirements within the standard base high school diploma.

Applications for the 2026-27 school year are open through Friday, July 17.