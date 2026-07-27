© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Monroe County Justice Building closed through Wednesday

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Sente-Tevelan faces pending charges in Monroe County for driving while intoxicated; he already has a previous conviction in Jackson County for driving under the influence.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Sente-Tevelan faces pending charges in Monroe County for driving while intoxicated; he already has a previous conviction in Jackson County for driving under the influence.

The Monroe County Justice Building will remain closed through at least Wednesday as cleanup and repair work continues following last Friday's sewage backup.

County Commissioners Administrator Angie Purdie said restoration work is still underway.

Purdie said reopening Thursday has not been decided, and it would depend on how quickly replacement flooring and other repairs can be completed.

The building first closed Monday after a sewer line caused toilets on the second floor to overflow.

Since then, crews have removed damaged carpet and drywall, continued sanitizing affected areas and begun arranging replacement flooring before employees can return to the building.

The jail, on the building's upper floors, was briefly affected Friday when water service was shut off but has since resumed normal operations.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.