Monroe County Justice Building closed through Wednesday

The Monroe County Justice Building will remain closed through at least Wednesday as cleanup and repair work continues following last Friday's sewage backup.

County Commissioners Administrator Angie Purdie said restoration work is still underway.

Purdie said reopening Thursday has not been decided, and it would depend on how quickly replacement flooring and other repairs can be completed.

The building first closed Monday after a sewer line caused toilets on the second floor to overflow.

Since then, crews have removed damaged carpet and drywall, continued sanitizing affected areas and begun arranging replacement flooring before employees can return to the building.

The jail, on the building's upper floors, was briefly affected Friday when water service was shut off but has since resumed normal operations.