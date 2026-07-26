Monroe County cancels contract with Flock Safety

County commissioners voted two-to-zero Thursday to sever ties with the license-plate scanning company Flock Safety about a year before it was set to expire.

The county will have to pay Flock Safety about $3,000 to remove the six cameras currently being used by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Read more: Flock cameras still in use in Monroe County

" I think it is $3,000 well spent," commissioner Jody Madeira said before the vote. "I appreciate the advocacy of the citizens who spoke before the city on this issue, and I think that it would be worth paying that $3,000 as a county."

Commissioner Julie Thomas said the technology helped to reduce crime but she still voted to end the contract, citing privacy concerns.

"It has helped reduce crime. It has helped them find people who are missing. It has helped them track people coming into the county to do nefarious things," Thomas said. "It has a role. But the way the data has been abused—and we've seen national stories about this—is terrible."

Thomas said she would notify the company of the decision right away.

In April, the City of Bloomington announced it would not renew its contract with Flock Safety after protests from privacy and civil rights advocates.

Responding to that decision, sheriff's office spokesperson Jeff Brown defended the cameras, saying they had helped solve serious crimes. Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the weekend.

“It could be a missing person, a missing juvenile, an endangered adult,” Brown said in an interview in April. “We have our detectives using it for more serious crimes, murders, or robberies, burglaries.”

The cameras are still used by the Indiana University Police Department.