Mayor says city on track to produce report on Flock

Mayor Kerry Thomson has until April 1 to deliver a report to City Council on Bloomington’s use of license plate-reading technology. She says her office and the police department are in full agreement.

“We will produce a report for them by the deadline,” Thomson said .

After protests against the city’s use of Flock cameras for law enforcement, City Council passed a resolution requiring the mayor’s office and the police to deliver a full brief on the location of cameras and contract with Flock Safety.

“It is an issue that we are really grateful that the public has brought to our attention,” Thomson said. “It has caused us to have very serious conversations with Flock and internally about our controls to make sure that we are not surveilling or observing folks and we’re not letting others do that.”

She also disputed the characterization of Flock as a surveillance system, describing it instead as a “license plate reader system.”

“They take a still shot of the back of a car to read the license plate, so it's very much the same thing as when you're driving on a toll road,” Thomson said.

Read more: Police chief acknowledges Flock flaws but defends contract

Flock critics worry data gathered in Bloomington could be misused by outside agencies. The city contends that it limits data sharing as much as possible, although federal agencies such as ICE have bypassed those safeguards elsewhere by requesting data through third-party departments.

The council resolution prevents the city from expanding the system until the report is delivered.