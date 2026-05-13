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City of Bloomington awards $30K for neighborhood improvement projects

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
A blue seal of the city of Bloomington on a white piece of paper.
WFIU / WTIU File Photo
Seven recipients won a total of $30,000 in grant funding for neighborhood improvement and restoration projects.

The City of Bloomington is awarding $30,000 to neighborhood improvement projects throughout the city.

Two projects will focus on outdoor biodiversity, three on repairing signage and mailboxes, one on restoring gravestones, and one on a makeover for a community pantry.

Lots in the Spicewood and Bentley Court neighborhoods will be transformed into green spaces with native plants. Deteriorating mailboxes will be replaced in Gentry Estates.

Neighborhood entrance signs will be updated in Gentry Honours, and street signs will be replaced in Sherwood Green.

The Prospect Hill Neighborhood Association will use the grant money to support headstone restoration in Rose Hill Cemetery, and the Walnut Woods Community Pantry will have a new larger storage area for food, hygiene, and household items.

The projects will be led by residents. Grant cycles open yearly for similar projects.
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