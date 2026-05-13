© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Legislative leaders noncommittal on Indiana gas tax suspension action

WFIU | By Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
From left: Sen. Chris Garten and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray attend a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
Mackenzi Klemann
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
From left: Sen. Chris Garten and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray attend a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

No decisions have been made about legislative action to extend state tax relief from soaring gas prices once Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s energy emergency declaration ends June 7.

The decree allowed for a suspension of gas sales tax and excise tax collections — saving Hoosier drivers nearly 60 cents a gallon in May.

Braun first declared the 30-day statewide emergency on April 8, enacting a suspension of the 7% sales tax on gasoline. That was worth about 17 cents per gallon in April and roughly 23 cents per gallon during May.

He extended the emergency declaration last week — along with the sales tax break — and suspended the gas excise tax on top of that. The excise tax amounts to 36 cents per gallon.

State law, however, bars the governor from renewing or extending a proclamation more than once without General Assembly approval.

Top Republican lawmakers say there’s been talk of legislative action, but no decisions made.

Asked on Tuesday whether he’d support the Legislature holding a special session to extend the gas tax pause, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said, “We … haven’t had that conversation with the governor yet, but certainly would.”

“My hope is that we get some of these things going on around the globe smoothed out a little bit, and those gas prices get start to lower on their own,” Bray told reporters. “That would be the best circumstance. But, we’ll certainly have that conversation.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said, “There’ve been some discussions, but nothing … major.”

Thompson leads the House Republican supermajority’s budget-writing and other fiscal work.

The sales and excise tax breaks combined are expected to cost state coffers $104 million and local units $52 million over the 30-day period. The initial sales tax pause had a $50 million hit.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Indiana is about $4.32, according to AAA, as of Tuesday. That’s down from last week’s average of $4.78.

The state’s average was $2.68 in late February, before President Donald Trump launched the war with Iran that prompted a worldwide spike in oil prices.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tags
News Featured
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.