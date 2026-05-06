© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Braun adds Indiana gas tax suspension on top of sales tax break

WFIU | By Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle,
Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
A gas pump terminal with a green pump on the left and black pump on the right. The prices read $5.899 for diesel gas, $4.199 for unleaded, $4.769 for unleaded plus and $5.249 for unleaded premium.
Niki Kelly
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
An Indianapolis gas pump shows prices over $4 a gallon on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Gov. Mike Braun not only extended the suspension of the sales tax on gasoline another 30 days Wednesday — he paused the state gas tax, as well.

The latter is 36 cents per gallon, meaning Hoosier motorists will save 59.3 cents a gallon for the next month.

The 30-day tax suspensions, combined, are expected to cost state coffers $104 million and local units $52 million. Braun’s initial 30-day suspension of the 7% sales tax on gasoline came at a separate $50 million revenue cost.

“Making life more affordable for Hoosiers will always be my top priority,” Braun said Wednesday. “Suspending both the gas tax and excise tax gives Hoosiers meaningful relief for the next month.”

The current 30-day sales tax suspension was set to end May 8.

Braun said the energy emergency will give Hoosiers a 12.4% discount on the average price of gasoline in Indiana.

When Braun took action in April, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Indiana was $4.14, according to AAA. That price has now risen to $4.76.

Braun also announced Wednesday that he will increase the mileage reimbursement rate for state employees who utilize their own vehicles for work-related travel. Details on that increase will be shared once confirmed by the governor’s office.

This story will be updated.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.