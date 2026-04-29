Fuel price portal shows cheapest gas; aids price gouging investigations

Hoosiers can track fuel prices in real time using IN Fuel Watch, an online portal released by Attorney General Todd Rokita Tuesday documenting gasoline prices at more than 4,600 gas stations across the state.

The portal features live statewide metrics like the average price of gasoline and average change in fuel prices since Gov. Mike Braun suspended the gasoline sales tax for 30 days, as well as a searchable database where Hoosiers can filter stations by price, city or name to find the best deal nearby.

Hoosiers can quickly gauge which stations have dropped prices the most by checking the portal’s color-coded indicators, with green indicating fuel prices fell by more than 17 cents since Braun’s April 8 energy emergency declaration.

“Hoosiers deserve clear, accessible information about gas prices in their communities,” Rokita said in a news release. “IN Fuel Watch gives you the ability to check local prices and see how they compare across the state. We know every penny matters right now and are committed to making sure you are treated fairly at the pump during this time.”

The 30-day sales tax holiday applies to Indiana’s 7% sales tax on gasoline — saving Hoosiers 17 cents per gallon in April. The suspension is set to expire May 8.

Braun told reporters Tuesday he will make a decision soon on whether to renew the fuel sales tax holiday.

Hoosiers paid an average of $4.137 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline when Braun declared the energy emergency on April 8, according to IN Fuel Watch.

Today, the portal shows the average cost is $3.986.

Braun said Hoosiers will save even more at the pump if he extends the fuel sales tax holiday given the rise in wholesale fuel prices this month, which the state uses to calculate the sales tax. Starting May 1, the sales tax rate for the month is set to be 23.3 cents per gallon.

The Consumer Protection Division is monitoring the data and will investigate stations suspected of price gouging during an energy emergency — a directive from Braun when he issued the emergency.

Hoosiers who suspect a station of price gouging may file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.