Gov. Braun signs order to pause tax on gas for 30 days

Gov. Mike Braun said he signed an executive order to pause the 7% usage tax on gas for 30-days starting immediately. He said it may take a day or more before consumers see a price drop at the pump.

Indiana is also one of only about a dozen states that imposes a sales tax on gasoline.

"I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices. Affordability is my top priority," Braun said in a statement.

Braun called on Attorney General Todd Rokita to "enforce protections from price gauging by retailers," according to the release.

This story will be updated.



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