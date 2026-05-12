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Monroe among counties to receive money from US Forest Service

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
A brown and white sign reading "Forest Offices Hoosier National Forest"
WFIU/WTIU File Photo
Counties that encompass parts of Hoosier National Forest are receiving thousands of dollars from the Forest Service for public schools and roads.

Counties in south central Indiana with parts of the Hoosier National Forest will receive $339,196 this year from the US Forest Service for local schools and infrastructure.

The payments are from two programs that help local governments make up for a smaller tax base due to federal land.

The Secure Rural Schools program was reauthorized in December after lapsing for two years. In February, the Forest Service issued retroactive payments for the 2024 fiscal year.

Monroe, Brown, Jackson, and Lawrence counties received their Secure Rural Schools funding in a category designated solely for public schools and roads.

Funding for the program is generated through permitting, timber production, and livestock grazing.
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