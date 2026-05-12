IU student to plead guilty for a 2024 sexual assault

Indiana University student Gregory Gabler will plead guilty to felony criminal confinement for a sexual assault in September 2024 on IU’s campus, according to a plea agreement.

The plea agreement states that Gabler will be sentenced to six years, all suspended to probation. The two rape charges will be dismissed.

Gabler will be able to move back to Florida, where he is from, and he must remain in Florida during probation, according to the plea agreement. He will also have to complete 200 hours of community service, and there is a no contact order with the victim.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gabler sexually assaulted a woman after an IU football game on Sept. 6, 2024, in his room at Wilkie South.

After the football game, the woman and two other IU students went over to Gabler’s room. After the two other students left, the woman and Gabler kissed, then the woman went back to her dorm room.

Later that night, the woman returned to Gabler’s room and he was “drenched in beer” and was aggressive and violent, according to the affidavit. Gabler told the woman, “You’re never leaving me,” during the assault.