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Film shoot at Assembly Hall draws hundreds of extras

WFIU | By George Hale
Published July 26, 2026 at 11:49 PM EDT
Conor Furlong was one of three Little 500 cyclists hit by cars in mid-August.
File photo
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WFIU/WTIU News
The Little 500 bicycle race track.

Hundreds of people turned out over the weekend to serve as extras in a movie that’s being filmed in Bloomington and Indiana University.

“Little Five” will tell the story of the creation of I-U women’s Little 500 race in the 1980s.

On Saturday, hundreds of people filled out a section at Assembly Hall to play excited fans shouting in the background of a race happening on the court.

Producers say thousands of people have signed up to appear as extras as filming continues around Bloomington and on IU’s campus.

“It’s been a lot of fun, especially seeing, like, the movie magic happen in real life," said  Kayli Adamson, who is playing a member of the Wilkie Sprint Team. “It's really cool just how everything comes together.”

 Gordon Strain owns the local film company Pigisus Pictures, which is co-producing the film with Anne Hathaway’s Somewhere Pictures.

“We're inspired by the true story, but obviously we're making a feature film, so we are changing the story a little bit, adding some drama and all that,” he said.  

Strain said that producers were still looking for extras for a shoot Aug. 2 in Armstrong Stadium, where the annual bike race takes place.

“That'll be another big day that we want thousands of screaming fans for,” he said.  
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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