Film shoot at Assembly Hall draws hundreds of extras

Hundreds of people turned out over the weekend to serve as extras in a movie that’s being filmed in Bloomington and Indiana University.

“Little Five” will tell the story of the creation of I-U women’s Little 500 race in the 1980s.

On Saturday, hundreds of people filled out a section at Assembly Hall to play excited fans shouting in the background of a race happening on the court.

Producers say thousands of people have signed up to appear as extras as filming continues around Bloomington and on IU’s campus.

“It’s been a lot of fun, especially seeing, like, the movie magic happen in real life," said Kayli Adamson, who is playing a member of the Wilkie Sprint Team. “It's really cool just how everything comes together.”

Gordon Strain owns the local film company Pigisus Pictures, which is co-producing the film with Anne Hathaway’s Somewhere Pictures.

“We're inspired by the true story, but obviously we're making a feature film, so we are changing the story a little bit, adding some drama and all that,” he said.

Strain said that producers were still looking for extras for a shoot Aug. 2 in Armstrong Stadium, where the annual bike race takes place.

“That'll be another big day that we want thousands of screaming fans for,” he said.

