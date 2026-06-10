Police arrest Bloomington couple alleged of keeping toddler in a closet

A Bloomington couple is facing multiple felony charges for neglect of a dependent.

Bloomington police arrested 22-year-old Journey Stapleton and her boyfriend Oleksandr Asher June 5 for allegedly bruising Stepleton’s one-year-old and keeping the child in a small closet for extended periods of time.

The probable cause affidavit says a witness told police about the alleged abuse and provided photo evidence.

Stapleton admitted to sometimes keeping the child locked in a closet for up to ten hours. She also said Asher had grabbed the child’s face when he was crying.

Both were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail. Stapleton entered a plea of not guilty at her initial hearing this week. A jury trial has been set for November 16.

Asher’s initial hearing is scheduled for June 12.