Two men arrested after shots fired in apartment, no injuries reported

Two men were arrested Monday following a June 3 shooting at a Bloomington apartment that left bullet holes in the walls of three occupied units, according to police.

Police said officers responded around 7:10 a.m. June 3 to an apartment in the 500 block of West Hays Court for a weapons complaint. The caller reported that two men had arrived at the apartment around 6:30 a.m. One entered the apartment uninvited and fired three shots.

Police identified the suspects as Shawn Wilcox and Cody Riley, both 26. Police said Wilcox was the ex-boyfriend of the resident of the targeted apartment.

Officers found multiple bullet holes inside the apartment and in neighboring units where rounds had passed through the walls. No injuries were reported.

Investigators arrested Wilcox and Riley on June 8 and took them to the Monroe County Jail.

Wilcox was arrested on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony burglary, Level 5 felony criminal recklessness and Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Riley was arrested on preliminary charges of Level 2 felony burglary and Level 5 felony criminal recklessness.