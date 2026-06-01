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IU Indy grad killed in Indianapolis shooting

WFIU | By Audrey R. Ouillette
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
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Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have a suspect in custody.

Indiana University-Indianapolis alumnus Brett Scrogham was shot at the Dennison Parking Garage in downtown Indianapolis May 28. He died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

Scrogham’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The incident was ruled a homicide.

Scrogham graduated from IU Indianapolis Kelley School of Business last month with degrees in finance and real estate. His online portfolio listed he was a member of the Real Estate Club and Alpha Lamda Delta & Phi Eta Sigma (ALDPES) Honors Society.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have reported 45 homicide victims in 2026. This is a 4.26% decrease compared to this time last year.

“I urge our community to come together: to support one another, share information that may aid in the investigation, and stay engaged in the collective effort to prevent violence and protect every person in our city,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a statement about the shooting.

The police department has not yet responded to questions from Indiana Public Media. Fox59 reports that the department has an individual in custody and investigators are working with businesses in the area to review surveillance footage from the time of the incident.
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Audrey R. Ouillette
Audrey R. Ouillette is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She has previously done work for WFHB as an arts and culture reporter. Audrey is from central Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Audrey R. Ouillette
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