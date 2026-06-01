© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Hoosier Character: History at your fingertips

WFIU | By Audrey R. Ouillette
Published June 1, 2026 at 1:20 PM EDT
A close up photo of a Hoosier Character In-lot lookup map.
Jake Lindsey
/
WFIU/WTIU News
In-Lot Lookup is a Hoosier Character-related resource that can be found at the Monroe County Public Library.

Indiana residents have access to award-winning geographic information systems (GIS) services at the Monroe County GIS Division and the Monroe County Public Library.

The Hoosier Character map is one such project, which also received help from the Monroe County Historical Society. The map serves as a database for 19th-century Indiana, showing where people lived and following their paper trails.

“I think the first thing that [users] need to know is that we wanted it to be approachable to everybody who lives here,” Librarian Christine Friesel said. “So, you can type in your address and find out who your character is, who used to live on your property in the 19th century.”

Friesel said that acquiring the map data was no simple feat, as addresses did not exist in Monroe County until about the 1890s. To populate the map as accurately as possible, the library worked backward from the 1900 city directory.

“Well, we worked with the GIS, and we discovered the land patents, which were the first properties bought by the State of Indiana,” Friesel said. “And from there we were able to tweak and get those mapping coordinates.”

The "Hoosier Character" map provides 19th-century data from throughout the state.
Jake Lindsey
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The "Hoosier Character" map provides 19th-century data from throughout the state.

Friesel said that information is tediously researched and thoroughly compiled to save time on the user’s end.

“As Monroe County Public Library, our mission is to meet the taxpayers' interests and needs, and be able, as a librarian, to look things up for them,” Friesel said. “And if you come to a busy reference desk, it's going to take some time... and it is fragmented, and it is frustrating.”

Friesel said that the beauty of the map is in its ability to present concrete facts and still stimulate imagination.

“It's important because some of the most compelling, interesting stories in Monroe County are about characters who were illiterate, who didn't have time to write down what they were doing, because they were too busy surviving,” Friesel said.

Though the database features mostly Monroe County history—as the project is based here—the map features documentation throughout the state. Friesel says she hopes other counties will contribute their own data soon.

“How did they put out fires? When did they start using limestone instead of brick?” Friesel said. “Bloomington history can be available to you, and so everybody can do this sleuthing, and we are trying to make it very easy and fun, so other people can replicate it across the state.”
Tags
News Featured
Audrey R. Ouillette
Audrey R. Ouillette is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She has previously done work for WFHB as an arts and culture reporter. Audrey is from central Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Audrey R. Ouillette
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.