Hoosier Character: History at your fingertips

Indiana residents have access to award-winning geographic information systems (GIS) services at the Monroe County GIS Division and the Monroe County Public Library.

The Hoosier Character map is one such project, which also received help from the Monroe County Historical Society. The map serves as a database for 19th-century Indiana, showing where people lived and following their paper trails.

“I think the first thing that [users] need to know is that we wanted it to be approachable to everybody who lives here,” Librarian Christine Friesel said. “So, you can type in your address and find out who your character is, who used to live on your property in the 19th century.”

Friesel said that acquiring the map data was no simple feat, as addresses did not exist in Monroe County until about the 1890s. To populate the map as accurately as possible, the library worked backward from the 1900 city directory.

“Well, we worked with the GIS, and we discovered the land patents, which were the first properties bought by the State of Indiana,” Friesel said. “And from there we were able to tweak and get those mapping coordinates.”

Jake Lindsey / WFIU/WTIU News The "Hoosier Character" map provides 19th-century data from throughout the state.

Friesel said that information is tediously researched and thoroughly compiled to save time on the user’s end.

“As Monroe County Public Library, our mission is to meet the taxpayers' interests and needs, and be able, as a librarian, to look things up for them,” Friesel said. “And if you come to a busy reference desk, it's going to take some time... and it is fragmented, and it is frustrating.”

Friesel said that the beauty of the map is in its ability to present concrete facts and still stimulate imagination.

“It's important because some of the most compelling, interesting stories in Monroe County are about characters who were illiterate, who didn't have time to write down what they were doing, because they were too busy surviving,” Friesel said.

Though the database features mostly Monroe County history—as the project is based here—the map features documentation throughout the state. Friesel says she hopes other counties will contribute their own data soon.

“How did they put out fires? When did they start using limestone instead of brick?” Friesel said. “Bloomington history can be available to you, and so everybody can do this sleuthing, and we are trying to make it very easy and fun, so other people can replicate it across the state.”

