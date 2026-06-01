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Board approves $2.1 million for convention center renovations

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
A photo of the Bloomington Convention Center on the corner of Third and College.
WFIU/WTIU News
The body overseeing the Monroe Convention Center expansion approved masonry repairs, window replacement, and new heating and cooling units.

The group overseeing the Bloomington Convention Center expansion approved bids for the renovation of the current facility to take place in early 2027.

In a special meeting Saturday morning, the Capital Improvement Board approved $2.1 million dollars for masonry repairs, window replacement, and new heating and cooling units.

Read more: Artwork approved for convention center expansion

CIB President John Whikehart said the bids expired Sunday, so the special meeting was called for Saturday.

The items are partly funded by the county Innkeepers Tax and were approved by the Convention and Visitors Commission Wednesday.

Kitchen equipment, audio and visual systems, and IT infrastructure were approved last fall for the renovations. The more than $500,000 for those items came from construction funds.

Read more: Seminary Pointe leases extended until end of August

The renovation of the current facility will take about six months.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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