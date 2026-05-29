Deadline to file property value assessment appeal June 15

Many Monroe County homeowners are facing changes to their assessed property values.

Monroe County assessor Judith Sharp said last year, the state’s cost tables, which are the starting point for property assessment, went up by about 30 percent. This year’s average increases aren’t finalized, but she expects them to rise a similar amount.

“We saw just the cost tables go crazy,” Sharp said. “It was bad throughout the whole state.”

Sharp said that assessed property values do play a role in determining local property taxes, but don’t always directly translate into higher property tax bills.

Sharp said her office received about 700 informal appeals last year via phone, email, and in-person visits. Informal appeals are the first step of the appeals process. Sharp said very few appeals make it to the formal appeals board, and those that do need a solid case.

“It has to be probative, in other words, provable evidence that you have to have something other than I just don't like my assessment,” Sharp said.

The deadline to file an assessed value appeal is June 15.