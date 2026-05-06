Police arrest suspect in Little 500 shooting

Lewis May, 18, of Bloomington was arrested Tuesday for a shooting on Kirkwood during Little 500 weekend . His initial hearing was Wednesday at the Zietlow Justice Center.

May told Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff that he spent all his money on a lawyer prior to his arrest, so she declined to assign him a public defender as he requested.

Bloomington police said they identified May within one hour of sharing his picture on social media.

Video from the night of the shooting shows him intervening during a fight between two women in front of Five Guys, waving a handgun. The gun fired into the sidewalk, injuring two people with bullet fragments.

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At May’s house, police found a 9mm handgun and a backpack resembling a shark, as seen in pictures from the night of the shooting.

He’s charged with battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His bail is set at a $20,000 surety and $5,000 cash bond, an above standard amount that a state attorney said reflected the seriousness of the offense.

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But police also said in a press release that they believe there was a second shooting around the same time, near Chipotle on the same block of Kirkwood, injuring three others. On the night of the shooting, they located one spent shell casing in front of Five Guys and two unfired rounds near the Village Deli.

All injuries were non-life-threatening.

They said they’re unsure whether the two shootings are connected and are asking the public for videos or more information.