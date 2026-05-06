Closed Mooresville restaurant puts inventory up for auction

Hundreds of items from Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville are up for auction after the restaurant’s closure.

The items range from kitchen supplies and furniture, such as deep fryers and tables, to many of the vintage decorations that hung on the restaurant’s walls throughout its long history.

Decorative items for sale include the wooden Gray Brothers sign at the entrance, and a large rock engraved with the cafeteria’s logo.

The auction is online-only and includes an inspection day May 14. Bidding is open from now until Friday, May 15.

Gray Brothers Cafeteria operated in Mooresville for over 80 years.The building was listed for sale at $10 million in early 2025 and closed in June of that year. No sale of the property has been disclosed.

The owners cited inflation and rising costs as their reason for shutting down the popular lunch and dinner establishment.