Black Key Bulls win Little 500 for third year in a row

The Black Key Bulls bike team won the annual Little 500 race for the third year in a row Saturday at IU's Bill Armstrong Stadium.

The Cinzano team came in second and Bears Cycling took third place.

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The race was the 75th running of the men's Little 500, an IU and Bloomington tradition that draws tens of thousands of fans for the weekend.

On Friday, Alpha Chi Omega took first place in the women's Little 500.

Teter came in second, and Kappa Alpha Theta took third.