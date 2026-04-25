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Black Key Bulls win Little 500 for third year in a row

WFIU | By George Hale
Published April 25, 2026 at 8:40 PM EDT
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WFIU/WTIU News
Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington.

The Black Key Bulls bike team won the annual Little 500 race for the third year in a row Saturday at IU's Bill Armstrong Stadium.

The Cinzano team came in second and Bears Cycling took third place.

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The race was the 75th running of the men's Little 500, an IU and Bloomington tradition that draws tens of thousands of fans for the weekend.

On Friday, Alpha Chi Omega took first place in the women's Little 500.

Teter came in second, and Kappa Alpha Theta took third.

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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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