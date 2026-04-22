This year marks the 75th anniversary of the men’s Little 500 bicycle race at Indiana University.

Billed as “The World’s Greatest College Weekend,” more than 25,000 people pour into Bloomington for the numerous events leading up to Saturday’s 200-lap, 50-mile men’s race at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

Little 500 is also synonymous with the 1979 movie “Breaking Away,” a coming-of-age tale of four Bloomington “cutters” trying to find their place after high school graduation in a college town. They end up competing in – and winning – the Little 500.

The movie was written by Indiana University grad Steve Tesich, a member of the winning 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team the film is loosely based on. “Breaking Away” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Tesich taking home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Away’ celebrates 40th anniversary

Dennis Christopher starred in the lead as Dave Stohler, a cycling enthusiast obsessed with Italian racers. That character was based on Dave Blase, who was on the bike for more than half the 1962 race for Phi Kappa Psi. The character’s name was a combination of Blase and team manager Bob Stohler.

Tesich died in 1996 at the age of 53, but his little film about the biggest college weekend in Bloomington remains a must-see.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll talk with members of the 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team that was the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning movie, Breaking Away.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Dave Blase, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team

John Odusch, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team

Rich Burns, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team

Alan Somers, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team

Bob Stohler, manager, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team