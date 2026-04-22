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The inspiration behind the Oscar-winning movie 'Breaking Away'

By Patrick Beane
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
Pictured are some of the members of the Phi Kappa Psi team that won the 1962 Little 500, including Steve Tesich (far left), who went on to win an Academy Award for writing "Breaking Away," the movie inspired by his teammates. Others pictured are Alan Somers (second from right) and Rich Barnes (far right).
Courtesy photo
Pictured are some of the members of the Phi Kappa Psi team that won the 1962 Little 500, including Steve Tesich (far left), who went on to win an Academy Award for writing "Breaking Away," the movie inspired by his teammates. Others pictured are Alan Somers (second from right) and Rich Barnes (far right).

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the men’s Little 500 bicycle race at Indiana University. 

Billed as “The World’s Greatest College Weekend,” more than 25,000 people pour into Bloomington for the numerous events leading up to Saturday’s 200-lap, 50-mile men’s race at Bill Armstrong Stadium. 

Little 500 is also synonymous with the 1979 movie “Breaking Away,” a coming-of-age tale of four Bloomington “cutters” trying to find their place after high school graduation in a college town. They end up competing in – and winning – the Little 500.   

The movie was written by Indiana University grad Steve Tesich, a member of the winning 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team the film is loosely based on. “Breaking Away” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with Tesich taking home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. 

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Away’ celebrates 40th anniversary 

Dennis Christopher starred in the lead as Dave Stohler, a cycling enthusiast obsessed with Italian racers. That character was based on Dave Blase, who was on the bike for more than half the 1962 race for Phi Kappa Psi. The character’s name was a combination of Blase and team manager Bob Stohler. 

Tesich died in 1996 at the age of 53, but his little film about the biggest college weekend in Bloomington remains a must-see. 

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll talk with members of the 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team that was the inspiration behind the Oscar-winning movie, Breaking Away. 

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
Dave Blase, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team 
John Odusch, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team 
Rich Burns, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team 
Alan Somers, member, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team 
Bob Stohler, manager, 1962 Phi Kappa Psi team 

Noon Edition
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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane