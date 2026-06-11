© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Animal movement into Indiana restricted following New World screwworm detection in Texas

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
A New World screwworm on a tree
Courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture
New World screwworms have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico.

The Indiana Board of Animal Health has adopted animal movement restrictions after a pest not seen for decades made its way to the southern United States this month.

According to a United States Department of Agriculture press release, the department confirmed a detection of New World screwworm in Texas. They have not been found in Indiana.

New World screwworms are parasitic flies attracted to living tissue of warm-blooded animals to lay eggs. Denise Derrer Spears, communication director for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, said the pest can enter through open wounds on pets or livestock and are distinguishable from native fly species.

“... They have big orange eyes, and they have a blue or shiny green back to them,” Derrer Spears said. “And then three large black stripes on the back of their body.”

After the flies lay eggs, they hatch into larvae that feed on healthy tissue, then drop to the soil to pupate and emerge as adult flies in about three weeks.

Despite not being detected in Indiana, Derrer Spears said the state’s BOAH has imposed animal movement restrictions in accordance with USDA guidelines. If the pest arrives in Indiana, Derrer Spears said she does not expect it to be a year-round issue.

“It'll be more like a seasonal issue because of that life cycle that involves the pest having to stay in the soil for a certain period of time before it can hatch out,” she said. “That could limit its ability to overwinter, because our soils get colder than what it can survive.”

If livestock, poultry or companion animals are coming from an infested zone, the animal must be seen, inspected and certified by a USDA-accredited veterinarian within five days before arriving in Indiana. Animals must also be treated with preventative products as identified by the Food and Drug Administration.

Derrer Spears said while human infection is possible, it is not expected to be a major problem in the U.S.

Bret Marsh, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University, said the price of food could change as the extent of the infection in the U.S. continues to be determined.

“These flies do not present a food safety risk, so there may be some fluctuations in the market, particularly in the early days here, as countries that receive our product may place restrictions while we determine the extent of the infection in the United States,” he said.

The cost of a pound of ground beef was just over $7 in May, according to consumer price index data, an increase of approximately 13% compared to last year. Beef prices have continued to rise as U.S. cattle herd face dwindling populations.
Tags
News Featured
Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.