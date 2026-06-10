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Sculpture of Ryan White unveiled at Indiana Memorial Union

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
A sculpture of Ryan White was unveiled at the Indiana Memorial Union. Next to the sculpture are White's mom, Jeanne White-Ginder, and his sister Andrea White.
Dain Jung
A bronze sculpture of Ryan White was unveiled at the Indiana Memorial Union. The photo is from December 2025. It shows the sculpture as it was being made.

A sculpture honoring Ryan White was unveiled Wednesday at the Indiana Memorial Union at Indiana University.

White was an Indiana teenager who became a national advocate for AIDS education and anti-discrimination efforts. A hemophiliac since birth, he was 13 years old when diagnosed with AIDS after a blood transfusion.

White had a dream of attending IU but died in 1990, one month before high school graduation, due to an AIDS-related complication.

Sculptor Melanie Cooper-Pennington, a senior lecturer at IU’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, said she hopes students interact with the sculpture. People can leave or pick up post-it notes of encouragement for others on the sculpture.

Students can also participate through the project's social media, Keep Going at IU.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
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