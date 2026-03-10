Gas prices continue to rise in Indiana after start of Iran war

Gas prices in Indiana have been rising sharply since the start of the United States’ war with Iran on Feb 28.

According to data from GasBuddy, gas prices in Indiana hovered at around $3.50 a gallon by midday Tuesday. That’s about 75 cents up from last month’s average of $2.75.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday shows that 67 percent of Americans expect gas prices to keep rising.

Petroleum analyst Matt McClain with GasBuddy agreed but said that cost projections will likely change dramatically with more information about the conflict.

“We're going to continue climbing for just the short term,” McClain said. “We know this based upon our analysis of the past few days. Simply, the price at the pump has to catch up to what's already taken place. But going forward is the big gray area right now.”

McClain said with current projections, statewide prices could reach $3.80 by the end of the week.

The Bloomington metro area’s gas prices were around $3.68 as of midday Tuesday. Historically, Bloomington prices are higher than the state average.