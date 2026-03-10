© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Gas prices continue to rise in Indiana after start of Iran war

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News

Gas prices in Indiana have been rising sharply since the start of the United States’ war with Iran on Feb 28.  

According to data from GasBuddy, gas prices in Indiana hovered at around $3.50 a gallon by midday Tuesday. That’s about 75 cents up from last month’s average of $2.75.  

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday shows that 67 percent of Americans expect gas prices to keep rising. 

Petroleum analyst Matt McClain with GasBuddy agreed but said that cost projections will likely change dramatically with more information about the conflict.  

“We're going to continue climbing for just the short term,” McClain said. “We know this based upon our analysis of the past few days. Simply, the price at the pump has to catch up to what's already taken place. But going forward is the big gray area right now.” 

McClain said with current projections, statewide prices could reach $3.80 by the end of the week.  

The Bloomington metro area’s gas prices were around $3.68 as of midday Tuesday. Historically, Bloomington prices are higher than the state average.
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.