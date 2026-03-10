Governor cheers ‘early wins’ on energy bills as Democrats point to missed opportunities

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Monday made a case for his approach to rising energy bills — including new appointees and laws. Democrats, meanwhile, knocked his fellow Republicans for blocking amendments they said would’ve helped customers even more.

Most Hoosiers get electricity through one of the “big five” investor-owned utility companies. Each has exclusive service territory in exchange for submitting to state regulators.

“No governor has taken them on, because it’s like taking the health care lobby on,” Braun told reporters. “It’s evolved to where the cards were stacked in their favor.”

“Now, there’s a new sheriff in town. Quote that,” he said later. “It’s going to be different. And I’m going to take risks where most wouldn’t, and … we’re just getting started.”

State’s ratepayer advocate recommends denial of AES’ $200M proposed increase

Braun picked Abby Gray, a longtime employee of the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, to run the agency last year. The OUCC serves as ratepayers’ legal and technical representative in rate cases and other matters before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

He also installed three new “ratepayer-conscious” commissioners onto the five-member IURC. Former Sens. Andy Zay and Bob Deig, along with former OUCC staffer Anthony Swinger, began their new roles early this year. And next month, the IURC will host the big five for an investigation into affordability.

Regulators also have a major role to play in carrying out House Enrolled Act 1002, which Braun signed into law last month. It deals with utility assistance programs, predictable billing plans and hot-weather shutoffs for low-income customers.

It also introduces multi-year rate plans outfitted with performance-based incentives, along with utility data reporting requirements.

It’s “not just coming from the governor’s office,” Braun said. “Now, (I’ve) got the Legislature bought into it.”

In a response delivered immediately after the governor’s news conference, Democrats said customers could’ve benefited more had the GOP-dominated General Assembly not killed off a dozen proposed amendments to the new law — including one eliminating the 7% sales tax on utility bills.

“Our colleagues across the aisle started talking more about affordability, but, you know, talk is cheap,” said Rep. Carey Hamilton, who chairs the House Democratic caucus. “And, we didn’t make a lot of progress that, in different ways, would have reduced utility costs for Hoosiers in the near term.”

Other amendments would’ve blocked some future tax breaks to data centers, created a two-year moratorium on rate hikes, capped increases to 3% of the average monthly bill, barred utilities from passing lobbying costs onto customers and more.

Indiana requires that large users, like data centers, pay for at least 80% of the costs required to accommodate them. Braun said he wants them “to shoulder 100%.”

Asked if he’d like that put into statute, he replied, “Anything is fine with me. Get the legislators on board, and I’d probably be for that.”

“Because if it isn’t (codified), there’s going to be the question, well, how are you going to enforce it? … So, we’ll see,” Braun added.

Democrats have unsuccessfully pushed for 100% coverage in the past, and still support the concept, per Hamilton.

“Promises are … worth not a lot right in this building,” she said. “We need to pass laws to protect Hoosiers and ratepayers.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

