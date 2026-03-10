© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Conservation officers searching for man missing in flood waters

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
The Department of Natural Resources said responders were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Department of Natural Resources said responders were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a man missing in flood waters just south of Shoals.  

Eighty-two-year-old James Petty from Fortville is missing after his truck was swept off Spout Springs Road near the White River, which is prone to flooding.  

Just after 2:30 Monday afternoon, a passenger from the vehicle called 9-1-1 for help. The passenger was able to climb out the window of the truck, held on to a nearby tree vine, and was rescued.  

Search efforts continue to find Petty and the vehicle. The search has been hindered by the swift moving water.  
