Register to vote by April 6 for the primary election. Here's how

The deadline to register to vote in Indiana's May primary election is April 6.

This year, all nine U.S. House seats, all 100 Indiana House seats and half of the 50 Indiana Senate seats will be on ballots, in addition to local offices.

To register to vote in Indiana, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state, and at least 18 years old on or before the next general or municipal election. You must also have lived in your voting precinct for at least 30 days before the election.

You can also vote in Indiana if you have been previously incarcerated, are transgender, are in college, have a disability, are a recently naturalized citizen, or are unhoused, according to the ACLU of Indiana. If you were convicted of a felony charge and served the sentence, you need to re-register to vote.

Residents can register online, by mail, or in person — but the state's voter registration form must be submitted by April 6. You also must present a photo ID to vote in Indiana.

Indiana's primary election is May 5. During the primaries, voters can choose to vote for either Democratic or Republican party candidates for federal, state legislative and local offices. Winners of the primary election will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

