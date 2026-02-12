Monroe County Election Board to discuss voting hours next week 

Monroe County residents will have to wait longer to learn more about voting hours for May’s Primary Election.



The Monroe County Election Board was supposed to meet today, but the meeting was canceled due an issue with public notice, said County Clerk Nicole Brown. The public must be alerted of a meeting at least48 hours in advance. The meeting has been rescheduled for next Tuesday at 1:30p.m.



County officials have debated the window for voting ahead of the primary. After budget cuts and hiring freezes this year, some county officials are concerned about paying election workers for early voting.



At a meeting this week, the County Council agreed to allot $5,000 in overtime pay for election workers.



“The sentiment of this council, we do this with the understanding that a robust primary includes early voting hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” said council member Trent Deckard.



Early voting begins April 7.



The County Council will likely hear more about funding for the 2026 Midterm Elections in May or June.