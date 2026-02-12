© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monroe County Election Board to discuss voting hours next week 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published February 12, 2026 at 2:23 PM EST
(vesperstock/Adobe Stock)
Vesperstock
/
Adobe Stock
The Monroe County Election Board will meet next week to discuss voting for the May 5 Primary Election.

Monroe County residents will have to wait longer to learn more about voting hours for May’s Primary Election.  

The Monroe County Election Board was supposed to meet today, but the meeting was canceled due an issue with public notice, said County Clerk Nicole Brown. The public must be alerted of a meeting at least48 hours in advance. The meeting has been rescheduled for next Tuesday at 1:30p.m.  

County officials have debated the window for voting ahead of the primary. After budget cuts and hiring freezes this year, some county officials are concerned about paying election workers for early voting. 

At a meeting this week, the County Council agreed to allot $5,000 in overtime pay for election workers.  

“The sentiment of this council, we do this with the understanding that a robust primary includes early voting hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” said council member Trent Deckard.  

Early voting begins April 7.  

The County Council will likely hear more about funding for the 2026 Midterm Elections in May or June.  
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.