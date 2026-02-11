© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Man at anti-ICE protest facing felony charge for pointing loaded gun at a person

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:12 PM EST
Bloomington residents gathered outside City Hall Jan. 30 to protest actions by Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WTIU
Bloomington residents gathered outside City Hall Jan. 30 to protest actions by Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials.

An Ellettsville man arrested last month during an anti-ICE protest in Bloomington, for allegedly pointing a gun at people, is being charged with a felony.

Ryan Hughes, 42, is charged with pointing a firearm at another person, a felony, and battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor. Police said the gun was loaded.

On Jan. 30 a man reported that while he was trying to turn north on Walnut Street a protester, Hughes, pointed a shotgun and yelled profanity at him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Read more: Anti-ICE protester arrested after allegedly pointing gun and pepper spraying people

The driver described Hughes to police as a white male wearing all black clothing, carrying a red and white megaphone and a black shotgun.

The driver told police that while he was trying to turn, protesters were blocking the street, so he waited multiple traffic light cycles. Then he drove forward slowly.

When police arrested him, Hughes said there was a van trying to go north on Walnut Street and he used the butt of the shotgun to hit the van. He said he used profanity at the driver but did not point the shotgun. When police asked Hughes how fast the van was moving, Hughes said “two, three, four miles per hour.”

Multiple witness’s reports and surveillance footage confirmed the driver’s report, according to the affidavit.
