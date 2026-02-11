Man at anti-ICE protest facing felony charge for pointing loaded gun at a person

An Ellettsville man arrested last month during an anti-ICE protest in Bloomington, for allegedly pointing a gun at people, is being charged with a felony.

Ryan Hughes, 42, is charged with pointing a firearm at another person, a felony, and battery resulting in bodily injury, a misdemeanor. Police said the gun was loaded.

On Jan. 30 a man reported that while he was trying to turn north on Walnut Street a protester, Hughes, pointed a shotgun and yelled profanity at him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The driver described Hughes to police as a white male wearing all black clothing, carrying a red and white megaphone and a black shotgun.

The driver told police that while he was trying to turn, protesters were blocking the street, so he waited multiple traffic light cycles. Then he drove forward slowly.

When police arrested him, Hughes said there was a van trying to go north on Walnut Street and he used the butt of the shotgun to hit the van. He said he used profanity at the driver but did not point the shotgun. When police asked Hughes how fast the van was moving, Hughes said “two, three, four miles per hour.”

Multiple witness’s reports and surveillance footage confirmed the driver’s report, according to the affidavit.