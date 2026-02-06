© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
High school’s anti-ICE student walkout goes on after threat, arrest

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:28 PM EST
The protest just outside of Center Grove High School's Hall of Excellence.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The protest just outside of Center Grove High School's Hall of Excellence.

An anti-ICE student walkout at Center Grove High School went off without incident today after threats on social media and the arrest of a man overnight.

About 30 students walked out at 11a.m. After 20 minutes, a few speeches, and a moment of silence, the students got in cars and left.

Security was heightened around campus, with school security cars parked at every roadway entrance and county police patrolling the area.

After word of a planned walkout, seemingly inspired by similar walkouts at schools throughout the state, unsubstantiated claims spread from students saying that someone would bring a gun to school in relation to the protest.

Then, a separate threat was posted to the school’s Instagram by someone with no apparent connection to the school district.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, Adrian Abundio-Valente, 18, of Indianapolis was identified as the poster and taken into custody Friday morning.

“Let it be absolutely clear: threats against our schools, our students, and our educators will not be tolerated in Johnson County,” said Burgess in a press release.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Abundio-Valente.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.