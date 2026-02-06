High school’s anti-ICE student walkout goes on after threat, arrest

An anti-ICE student walkout at Center Grove High School went off without incident today after threats on social media and the arrest of a man overnight.

About 30 students walked out at 11a.m. After 20 minutes, a few speeches, and a moment of silence, the students got in cars and left.

Security was heightened around campus, with school security cars parked at every roadway entrance and county police patrolling the area.

After word of a planned walkout, seemingly inspired by similar walkouts at schools throughout the state, unsubstantiated claims spread from students saying that someone would bring a gun to school in relation to the protest.

Then, a separate threat was posted to the school’s Instagram by someone with no apparent connection to the school district.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, Adrian Abundio-Valente, 18, of Indianapolis was identified as the poster and taken into custody Friday morning.

“Let it be absolutely clear: threats against our schools, our students, and our educators will not be tolerated in Johnson County,” said Burgess in a press release.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Abundio-Valente.