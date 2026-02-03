© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Anti-ICE protester arrested after allegedly pointing gun and pepper spraying people

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:48 PM EST
Anti Ice protest
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The protest began at city hall before moving to Kirkwood Ave.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Friday during an anti-ICE protest in Bloomington after allegedly pointing a gun at and pepper spraying people.  

Ryan Hughes of Ellettsville was booked at Monroe County Jail on initial charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, and two counts of battery. 

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to a weapons complaint near the intersection of Walnut and Kirkwood around 2:15 p.m.  

A man reported that as he was trying to turn north onto Walnut, a protester blocked the vehicle in front of him. He attempted to pass the blocked vehicle, when the protester stepped in front of his vehicle, pointed his shotgun at him, and said “I’ll f*** you up.” He described the man as a white male wearing dark clothing and carrying a megaphone, shotgun and wearing a holstered pistol.   

Later, another man said he was pepper sprayed by a man with the same description when he tried to inquire if he had seen his daughter, who he was attempting to locate at the protest.  

Another man told police he tried to turn onto Walnut when he was blocked by a protester. When he told the protester to back up, he was pepper sprayed.  

Hughes was taken to jail and later posted bond. His initial hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.