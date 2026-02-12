INDOT removing 50 trees for Bloomington road project, raising community concern

An Indiana Department of Transportation road project in Bloomington has sparked opposition over the planned removal of 50 trees.

The project involves the intersections of State Road 45 and East Tenth Street and Pete Ellis Drive and Discovery Parkway. It will address safety and mobility for commuters, INDOT Public Relations Director Sidney Nierman wrote in a statement.

The $8 million project will widen and add turn lanes so users can safely navigate right and left turns. It will also add a multiuse path and bike lanes. Nierman wrote that currently the multi-use path north of State Road 45 is disconnected, there are no dedicated bike lanes and no crosswalks in major crossing areas.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2027 with completion about a year later. Tree removal is necessary to widen the roadway, Nierman wrote.

About 50 trees are expected to be removed, with about ten of them to be replaced after construction is complete.

The trees marked for removal have the letter X. Community members have responded by placing signs around the trees saying “Stop INDOT” with a number to call the department.

Flyers have also been placed by community members around Fountain Park apartments, located on East Tenth Street, informing residents about the tree removal and to advocate to save the trees.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News One of the fliers that have been placed by community members at Fountain Park apartments.

WFIU/WTIU News spoke to community members at the Woodbridge Post Office located on East Tenth Street to hear their thoughts on the road project involving tree removal.

“They're going to chop them down so they can put asphalt down, which doesn't help our green space. Doesn't help the birds. Doesn't help oxygen levels,” Bloomington resident Tara Siffin said.

Siffin also noted how in other places like Europe, trees are right up to the edge of the street. However, she said she thinks it would be difficult to get INDOT to do anything.

Another city resident, John Day, said he doesn’t see any need to cut them all down unless they are an invasive species.

Indiana University student Alexis Miguel said the city is known for its scenery and the beauty of the campus during fall when the leaves change.

“I think residents especially should get the final vote on scenery, especially nature. There's a lot of reserves here, so I think it's important to keep them,” Miguel said.

Bloomington’s commitment to its urban forest was acknowledged in 1984 when it became the first city in Indiana to be named Tree City USA from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Bloomington’s Engineering Director Andrew Cibor said he was surprised to learn about trees being removed, specifically ones the city generally maintains.

“So I was not aware that they were planned for removal until we really saw and heard that the Xs were painted on them,” Cibor said.

He said the city has heard community concerns and has similar concerns.

In an urban context, Cibor said, trees can make a road safer, more friendly, and better for the environment.

“So we would more likely want to try to preserve and encourage trees along our roads,” Cibor said. “So just as different agencies, we may have some goals that don't always perfectly align with each other.”

He said the city has shared its concerns with INDOT and verified what trees are part of state or city jurisdiction. For trees in the city’s jurisdiction, officials want to know how the state will cooperate with the city.

Cibor said he supports the project because it’s been needed for years, but he also wishes INDOT had engaged with the city about it.