Nashville to remove invasive trees

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
A street in Nashville, Indiana, is lined by trees. The town is known for its fall foliage.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Nashville is moving forward with a plan to plant more native trees.

The town’s Tree Board identified about three dozen invasive trees for removal. The invasive trees would then be replaced with native species. Members decided a minimum of seven species will be planted to promote diversity.

“We have a native tree planted, ideally within 2 to10 feet of each removed tree,” wildlife advocate Michelle Cohen said in a Jan. 15 discussion with the Tree Board.

Nashville is known for its fall foliage.

The board didn’t determine an exact date to remove the trees, but federal funding regulations restrict the removal of the trees from April to October.

After approval from Nashville attorneys, the Tree Board will review quotes from contractors and make recommendations to the town council for approval.

Members were hopeful that the invasive trees could be removed by the end of March. Otherwise, the removal may have to wait until November.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
