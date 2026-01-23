Nashville to remove invasive trees

Nashville is moving forward with a plan to plant more native trees.

The town’s Tree Board identified about three dozen invasive trees for removal. The invasive trees would then be replaced with native species. Members decided a minimum of seven species will be planted to promote diversity.

“We have a native tree planted, ideally within 2 to10 feet of each removed tree,” wildlife advocate Michelle Cohen said in a Jan. 15 discussion with the Tree Board.

Nashville is known for its fall foliage.

The board didn’t determine an exact date to remove the trees, but federal funding regulations restrict the removal of the trees from April to October.

After approval from Nashville attorneys, the Tree Board will review quotes from contractors and make recommendations to the town council for approval.

Members were hopeful that the invasive trees could be removed by the end of March. Otherwise, the removal may have to wait until November.

