6 to 10 inches of snow predicted this weekend

The Bloomington area could see between 6 to 10 inches of snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is issuing a winter storm warning from noon Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Most of the snow should fall late Saturday night through Sunday.

Officials say travel could be very difficult during those times, especially during the Monday morning commute.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of central Indiana through Saturday Morning. Wind chills along and north of I-70 could get down to near -20 degrees while areas south could get down to -15. Limit time outside, wear layers. Cold temps continue thru next week.

Cold temperatures will continue Saturday with wind chills as low as negative 11 degrees.

