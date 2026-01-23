© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
6 to 10 inches of snow predicted this weekend

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:51 PM EST
While there is still some uncertainty on exact amounts, impactful snow is expected across central Indiana Saturday through Sunday.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
The Bloomington area could see between 6 to 10 inches of snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is issuing a winter storm warning from noon Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Most of the snow should fall late Saturday night through Sunday.

Officials say travel could be very difficult during those times, especially during the Monday morning commute.

Cold temperatures will continue Saturday with wind chills as low as negative 11 degrees.

Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News.
See stories by Joe Hren
