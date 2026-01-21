© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blind Hoosier veteran training for trek to the North Pole

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:42 PM EST
Lonnie has climbed Mount Elbrus as part of the Explorers Grand Slam.
Courtesy of Alex Paul
Lonnie has climbed Mount Elbrus as part of the Explorers Grand Slam.

When Lonnie Bedwell wakes up most mornings, he starts with an hour of ab exercises. Then, he does 20 miles on a stationary bike. Another hour of strength training comes after. Sometimes, he’ll also put on a weight vest and go for a seven-mile run. 
 
He is training for an 80-mile trek to the Geographic North Pole as the last step to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which only 73 people have completed. And he’s doing all of this without his eyesight. 

The Dugger native and veteran lost his eyesight in 1997 and got into skiing and  trekking 14 years ago. He has since climbed various summits, including Mount  Kilimanjaro and Mount Aconcagua. Two years ago, decided to take on the Explorers Grand Slam, a challenge that includes climbing the Seven Summits and trekking to both the North and South Poles.  

“People believed in me, and they let me push the limits more and more and more, and that really instilled in me a true belief, and then this overwhelming desire to try to show people what is truly possible, not only for those of us who are blind or disabled, but for everybody. We can all do so much more than we sometimes think we can, and definitely more than sometimes others think we can.” 

When trekking, Bedwell takes some extra precautions, such as wearing a headset while skiing to communicate with his guide or hiking more slowly. 

“Where someone might just step around the ledge because they can see, we might rope up just temporarily, just in case we would lose our balance and slip off that ledge,” he said, “or we'll go slower, or just reach up and physically grab a hold of somebody and just take baby steps to get around some of these ledges.” 

Bedwell will be going with a group on his trek to the North Pole, which could take over a week to complete depending on weather conditions and how they feel. 
 
His next trek will be to Mount Kilimanjaro at the end of February. 

 
Tags
News Featured
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.