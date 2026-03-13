Bloomington gets more public input on $1.5 million Indiana Avenue project

The City of Bloomington could move forward with changes to Indiana Avenue after public input Thursday night.

City staff presented updated concepts on the $1.5 million project that stretches from Smith Avenue and 10th Street, touching Indiana University’s campus. Staff invited members of the public to ask questions and provide input on the years-long project.

Hank Duncan, Bloomington’ s Safe Streets program manager, said thousands of IU students and residents use the street every day.

“We want to increase safety for all road users, not just pedestrians, not just cyclists, not just transit users, not just drivers, everyone,” Duncan said.

Thursday night was the final public forum, but people can still submit feedback online through March 30.

The current design includes expanding bicycle lanes along Indiana Avenue.

The city is considering lowering the speed limit on Indiana Avenue. The area's speed limit is currently 25 mph.

Some commenters shared concerns about losing parking and loading zones, which are important for businesses and employees working near Indiana Avenue.

Most of the project’s funding will go toward pedestrian projects, Duncan said, which include raised crosswalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps.

“We want people who are experiencing disabilities or in a wheelchair to be able to move along and across the corridor at ease,” Duncan said.

The city’s street safety plan designated Indiana Avenue as the “highest priority” corridor after there were nine severe or fatal crashes between 2018 and 2023.

The city first began planning changes in 2024 , when it adopted a goal to reach zero deaths and serious injuries on Bloomington roads by 2039.

Duncan said between 2019 and 2024, there were more than 150 crashes on Indiana Avenue.

A staff member said the plans will likely be submitted to the Transportation Commission for review, unless major changes are made and need additional public input.

“If they approve it, the construction would be in either summer of 2027 or 2028 depending on funding logistics,etc,” Duncan said.