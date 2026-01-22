© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana state park visitors could pay an extra dollar for public safety under House bill

WFIU | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:57 PM EST
The fall foliage at an overlook in Brown County State Park.
An overlook at the park. There are rolling hills with orange, yellow and red leaves on the trees. A picnic table is in the foreground.
/
FILE PHOTO: WFIU/WTIU
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources estimates about 1.5 million people visited Brown County State Park during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The park is especially popular in the fall as the leaves change.

Visitors to Indiana’s state parks contribute a lot to the local economy every summer. But more people means more work for local police and fire departments.

HB 1204, authored by Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), would allow counties to charge an extra dollar at the gate to pay for services. The surcharge would go to pay for public safety, infrastructure and water quality improvements. Annual park pass holders would be exempt.

Parke County Councilman Roy Wrightsman said volunteer fire departments often hold fundraisers to pay for special equipment for these emergencies and park visitors should shoulder some of the burden.

“There are many many cases of volunteer firefighters having to carry and injured patron from the back reaches of Turkey Run — and if you’re ever in there, it’s way back in there," he said.

Will Haines is the legislative director for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which opposes the bill.

“Now is not the time to increase gate fees on Hoosiers using state parks. Additionally these properties spark millions of dollars in economic impact to the surrounding region, which would be absent should these state parks or state recreation areas not exist," he said.

Haines said the bill ignores the work of conservation officers who often help local police with everything from active shooters to missing persons to robberies. He said the DNR did not think this was the best solution and prefferred to discuss it during a budget year.

Several environmental groups spoke in favor of the bill. Though Save the Dunes expressed some concern that the language of the bill is too vague and doesn't ensure the money collected would go to offset the impacts of visitors to local public safety services.

The legislation passed unanimously out of committee and now heads to the full House for consideration. Republican Representative Tim Yocum has proposed a similar bill, HB 1265, with a $2 surcharge.
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
