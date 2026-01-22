Homeless camps targeted again through new bill at the statehouse

Indiana lawmakers are considering a ban on homeless encampments for the second year in a row. Senate Bill 285 would prohibit people from camping in public spaces.

The bill's author, Sen. Cyndi Carrasco (R-Indianapolis), said she wants to address chronic homelessness in a responsible way.

“The goal of Senate Bill 285 is not to criminalize homelessness,” Carrasco said.

However, the bill says someone who is camping on public property may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and could be fined or jailed with repeat offenses. In Indiana a Class C misdemeanor can result in a jail sentence of up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

Last year 4,860 people were counted as homeless in Indiana as part of an annual assessment

Carrasco said during a recent legislative hearing that the measure is meant to build a better system that addresses homelessness and finds solutions for people. The bill requires reporting of encounters and tasks the state’s housing authority to better direct federal funding for programs.

“So we can have a better understanding of what is happening on the ground and have honest conversations about whether the dollars we are investing are producing real change in people's lives,” Carrasco said.

Opponents argue the legislation’s punitive elements will undermine those goals.

Chelsea Haring Cozi, CEO of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention or CHIP, said Indianapolis already has a program working to house people, provide services and clear camps.

“Adding barriers like misdemeanor charges will only slow down our process by disrupting connection to services, redirecting funds to pay for fines and court fees and ultimately make things worse,” she said.

She said “intervention first” is key as many people who experience chronic homelessness also have mental health or substance abuse issues., She also noted the bill does not provide any support for services or housing placement.

Streets to Home Indy was established last year through a private-public partnership in Indianapolis. The program has successfully closed three camps and housed more than 80 people.

For many years, advocates for people experiencing homelessness have pointed to permanent housing models that seek to place people first, without any barriers, while also providing needed wrap-around services. The initiatives are shown to reduce chronic homelessness.

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel has been actively involved in the efforts to end homelessness in Indianapolis. He said Streets to Home can work for other Indiana communities.

“There's more than 20 years of data that shows its solution to homelessness is housing, and the only direct causation for homelessness is a lack of affordable housing, and the only direct proven solution is permanent housing,” Spiegel said.

Brian Lohsl, with Indiana United Ways testified against the measure. He worried it would shift resources away from mental health services and rental assistance.

“Please keep in mind a $500 fine to an individual experiencing homelessness is very significant and will impede their progress towards ending their homelessness significantly,” Lohsl said. “Likewise, we know having a criminal record often makes it more difficult to leave homelessness.”

Copyright 2026 WFYI Public Media