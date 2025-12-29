© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Monroe County policy gives homeless encampments a month's notice before eviction

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:48 PM EST
Encampment notice
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A Monroe County homeless encampment eviction notice from 2022, put up 3 days before the encampment was cleared.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners has adopted a 30-day notice policy for clearing homeless encampments. The county code previously required only 72-hour notice for clearing personal items from county property.

The new policy follows pushback to a county plan to clear an encampment on the county-owned Thomson property near RCA Community Park in Bloomington.

Commissioner Julie Thomas said the resolution is a first step toward solving a complex issue.

“I would like us to begin that process of determining next steps,” she said. “But I’m afraid that we’ve been stuck in paralysis by analysis for far too long, and so I think we need some action.”

However, a resident of the Thomson encampment said that the new resolution isn’t sufficient to address community needs.

“Honestly it has so many caveats as to make it almost meaningless as protection against winter evictions,” she said.

The resolution also calls for county and city officials to create a working group to address local homelessness.
Tags
News TopFeaturedCity Limits
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.