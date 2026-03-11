© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Ammonia leak detected at Frank Southern Ice arena ending the season early

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
An ammonia leak was detected Tuesday night at the Frank Southern Ice arena.

The Frank Southern Ice arena in Bloomington ended its season a couple days early due to an ammonia leak Tuesday night.

The ice arena was originally set to close for the season Thursday.

The Bloomington Fire Department and mechanical contractors responded to the incident. The contractors are still investigating but have pinpointed the leak to a gasket that blew in the boiler room, according to Bloomington Parks and Recreation Director Tim Street.

People at the arena were evacuated Tuesday and there were no injuries, he said. The Monroe County Community School Corporation’s Superintendent was also notified due to the arena’s proximity to Bloomington High School South.

“This is kind of the worst-case scenario of what can happen with having an ammonia cooling system,” Street said. “But I'm thankful our staff and BPD and BFD and everybody who responded correctly and well and ensured that it remained a minor incident.”

Anhydrous ammonia is a type of coolant the ice arena uses to make the ice. He said it’s been one of the park’s department’s long-term goals to eliminate the use of ammonia as there are safer alternatives. However, those are more costly.

“We certainly want to keep the ice arena,” he said. “It's an important part of our program offerings, but recognize that it’s an old arena, it's been there a long time, and it is in need of some investment.”

Street said after they assess the current situation, they’ll be able to say more about plans for the fall season. 
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.