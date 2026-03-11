Ammonia leak detected at Frank Southern Ice arena ending the season early

The Frank Southern Ice arena in Bloomington ended its season a couple days early due to an ammonia leak Tuesday night.

The ice arena was originally set to close for the season Thursday.

The Bloomington Fire Department and mechanical contractors responded to the incident. The contractors are still investigating but have pinpointed the leak to a gasket that blew in the boiler room, according to Bloomington Parks and Recreation Director Tim Street.

People at the arena were evacuated Tuesday and there were no injuries, he said. The Monroe County Community School Corporation’s Superintendent was also notified due to the arena’s proximity to Bloomington High School South.

“This is kind of the worst-case scenario of what can happen with having an ammonia cooling system,” Street said. “But I'm thankful our staff and BPD and BFD and everybody who responded correctly and well and ensured that it remained a minor incident.”

Anhydrous ammonia is a type of coolant the ice arena uses to make the ice. He said it’s been one of the park’s department’s long-term goals to eliminate the use of ammonia as there are safer alternatives. However, those are more costly.

“We certainly want to keep the ice arena,” he said. “It's an important part of our program offerings, but recognize that it’s an old arena, it's been there a long time, and it is in need of some investment.”

Street said after they assess the current situation, they’ll be able to say more about plans for the fall season.