City to present updated Indiana Ave project plans

The City of Bloomington is seeking public input as it designs safety improvements for Indiana Avenue.

City staff will present updated concepts at a meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, located at 401 North Morton Street. Public feedback will influence the final design, which is estimated to cost more than $1 million.

Located near Indiana University’s campus, the city’s plan applies to the stretch between Smith Avenue and 10th Street.

The city’s street safety plan designates Indiana Avenue as the “highest priority” corridor after there were nine severe or fatal crashes between 2018 and 2023.

Current designs focus on creating highly-visible pedestrian crossings, improving accessibility, and lowering the speed limit. The city is also looking at more bicycle paths while keeping some priority street parking.

Thursday’s meeting will mark the fourth and final round of public input before the Transportation Commission’s review.