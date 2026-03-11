© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

City to present updated Indiana Ave project plans

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
The intersection of Indiana Avenue and 10th Street
Aubrey Wright
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The City of Bloomington's Indiana Avenue safety project extends from 10th Street to Smith Street.

The City of Bloomington is seeking public input as it designs safety improvements for Indiana Avenue.

City staff will present updated concepts at a meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, located at 401 North Morton Street. Public feedback will influence the final design, which is estimated to cost more than $1 million.

Located near Indiana University’s campus, the city’s plan applies to the stretch between Smith Avenue and 10th Street.

The city’s street safety plan designates Indiana Avenue as the “highest priority” corridor after there were nine severe or fatal crashes between 2018 and 2023.

Current designs focus on creating highly-visible pedestrian crossings, improving accessibility, and lowering the speed limit. The city is also looking at more bicycle paths while keeping some priority street parking.

Thursday’s meeting will mark the fourth and final round of public input before the Transportation Commission’s review.
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.