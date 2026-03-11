Indiana officials further linking up with conservative group Turning Point USA

Top Indiana Republicans are formalizing ties between their state offices and the conservative activist group Turning Point USA.

Secretary of State Diego Morales said Tuesday that his office had started a voter registration partnership with Turning Point’s Club America high school organization.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Braun will have what his office calls a “significant announcement” with Turning Point leaders Thursday at the Governor’s Residence.

Braun’s event comes after Erika Kirk, the widow of slain group founder Charlie Kirk, said last month that Indiana would join the list of Republican-led states with official campaigns to establish Club America chapters in every high school.

While Turning Point USA and Club America websites don’t directly mention the Republican Party they often point to supporting conservative values.

Both new partnerships involve the use of state resources.

Voter registration partnership planned

The secretary of state’s office said it would “collaborate with Club America to host voter registration drives on high school campuses and provide students with accurate, up-to-date election information.”

The partnership will also encourage participation in the Hoosier Hall Pass program, which allows eligible students to serve as poll workers on election days.

Morales said in a statement that the effort was aimed at encouraging voter participation and “building the next generation of informed voters and leaders.”

“I’m excited to partner with Club America on this initiative allowing us to meet young voters where they are and empower them with the tools and resources they need to engage in the civic process,” Morales’ statement said.

The office said its staff had been involved with hundreds of non-partisan voter registration events at schools and colleges, fairs, sporting events and other public activities.

A Morales spokeswoman, however, did not immediately answer questions Tuesday from the Indiana Capital Chronicle about whether the office had other partnerships similar to the one with Turning Point.

Julia Vaughn, executive director of the liberal-leaning voting-rights group Common Cause Indiana, said she welcomed work by Morales to increase voter registration, but questioned whether the partnership with Turning Point was appropriate.

Vaughn said she had concerns about Club America registering teens to vote and then providing information to Turning Point’s political organization for campaign purposes.

“Morales should either offer partnerships to all groups that do voter registration in Indiana — both conservative and progressive — or steer clear of any association and do the work independently,” Vaughn told the Capital Chronicle. “His teaming up with Turning Point USA looks more like a political partnership than one that is based on public service.”

Braun following other state leaders

Braun is scheduled to join Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Turning Point officials for Thursday’s announcement event.

The push for spreading Club America chapters picked up following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk as he was speaking at Utah Valley University in September.

Republican officials in at least five other states — Florida, Montana, Nebraska, Texas and Tennessee — have already joined such partnerships for Club America chapters.

Braun has aligned himself with the organization, including being among the speakers at a sold-out Turning Point event on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus in October when former Fox News host Tucker Carlson headlined following Kirk’s assassination.

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, forming college chapters across the country and being credited with mobilizing younger voters to support President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Nick Cocca, Club America’s enterprise director, said in the secretary of state’s announcement that the voter registration partnership was aimed at helping students “use their voice.”

“Engaging young Americans early ensures they understand both their rights and their responsibility to defend freedom — just like Charlie Kirk,” Cocca said in the statement.

Erika Kirk, current CEO of Turning Point USA, in December announced an endorsement for Republican Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028.

Danielle Drake, advocacy manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said the secretary of state’s partnership decision raised questions about “neutrality in election administration.”

“The issue is not student political activity,” Drake said. “It is the state choosing to formally partner with and elevate an ideological organization in the context of voter outreach.”

