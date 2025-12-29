Police arrest suspect in Christmas Day chase

A suspect allegedly involved in leading police on a Christmas Day chase through the Monroe County Airport and into Greene County has been arrested.

Glen Hinshaw was charged today with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle as a level 5 felony, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal trespass.

The incident began when deputies located a stolen Black Chevy Equinox around South Rogers St. and South Rockport Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies followed the driver to the Monroe County Airport and onto the tarmac. The chase then continued into Greene County, where police recovered the stolen car but could not locate the driver.

On Dec. 26, the suspect was deemed armed and dangerous by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinshaw is currently held at the Monroe County Correctional Center. He currently has two other pending cases in Monroe County court for criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.