© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police arrest suspect in Christmas Day chase

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST
Glen Hinshaw was charged after a police pursuit on Christmas Day.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Glen Hinshaw was charged after a police pursuit on Christmas Day.

A suspect allegedly involved in leading police on a Christmas Day chase through the Monroe County Airport and into Greene County has been arrested.

Glen Hinshaw was charged today with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle as a level 5 felony, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal trespass.

The incident began when deputies located a stolen Black Chevy Equinox around South Rogers St. and South Rockport Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies followed the driver to the Monroe County Airport and onto the tarmac. The chase then continued into Greene County, where police recovered the stolen car but could not locate the driver.

On Dec. 26, the suspect was deemed armed and dangerous by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinshaw is currently held at the Monroe County Correctional Center. He currently has two other pending cases in Monroe County court for criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.