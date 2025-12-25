Prominent personal injury attorney, Ken Nunn, dies at age 85
Bloomington attorney Ken Nunn died December 24. Nunn was 85 years old.
Nunn opened his practice in 1967.
According to a statement from the law firm, Nunn started his business with a card table and folding chairs. He quickly grew his practice, and today it is the largest personal injury practice in Indiana.
Nunn attended IU and earned a degree in business. He received his law degree from IU in 1967.
He is survived by his two children, Vicky and David; and his two grandchildren, Katie and Jimmy.
Vicky will take over leadership of the practice.