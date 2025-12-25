Prominent personal injury attorney, Ken Nunn, dies at age 85

Bloomington attorney Ken Nunn died December 24. Nunn was 85 years old.

Nunn opened his practice in 1967.

According to a statement from the law firm, Nunn started his business with a card table and folding chairs. He quickly grew his practice, and today it is the largest personal injury practice in Indiana.

Nunn attended IU and earned a degree in business. He received his law degree from IU in 1967.

He is survived by his two children, Vicky and David; and his two grandchildren, Katie and Jimmy.

Vicky will take over leadership of the practice.