Prominent personal injury attorney, Ken Nunn, dies at age 85

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published December 25, 2025 at 12:36 PM EST
Ken Nunn died December 24 at age 85.
Courtesy: Ken Nunn Law Office/Facebook
Ken Nunn died December 24 at age 85.

Bloomington attorney Ken Nunn died December 24. Nunn was 85 years old.

Nunn opened his practice in 1967.

According to a statement from the law firm, Nunn started his business with a card table and folding chairs. He quickly grew his practice, and today it is the largest personal injury practice in Indiana.

Nunn attended IU and earned a degree in business. He received his law degree from IU in 1967.

He is survived by his two children, Vicky and David; and his two grandchildren, Katie and Jimmy.

Vicky will take over leadership of the practice.
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.