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Tick season has arrived, here's what to know

WFYI Public Media | By Barbara Anguiano, WFYI
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT
With Tick-borne illnesses on the rise, the Indiana Department of Health remind the public to be careful outdoors.
Erik Karits
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With Tick-borne illnesses on the rise, the Indiana Department of Health remind the public to be careful outdoors.

April in Indiana means the start of tick season.

With Tick-borne illnesses on the rise, experts including the Indiana Department of Health remind the public to be careful outdoors.

Indiana Department of Health Senior Medical Entomologist Lee Green says while repellents can be effective, people should also be aware of their surroundings – especially in forested areas and around tall grasses.

"Avoid rubbing up on tall grass or leaves, because that is how most ticks get on us," Green said. "I recommend Permethrin for your clothing. Apply it before you go out and allow it to dry."

But he says the most important thing people can do is make sure to be clear of ticks when you head back inside.

He says if you do find a tick stuck to you, the best way to remove it is either with a tick removal device or fine-tooth tweezers.

"Grab that tick as close to the skin as possible and simply pull it off," Green said. "The faster you pull the tick off, the less likely it is that it transmits disease."

He says when you have the tick, you can also save it in a container or ziplock bag and freeze it. If you feel ill later, you can give the tick to a doctor to rule out tick-borne illnesses.

When it comes to pets, Green says repellents work well, but like humans pets should also be checked before returning indoors.

"My advice is to consult your veterinarian on the best method to do that for your pet," Green said.

IU School of Medicine's Professor Frank Yang is with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. He also recommends people check for ticks before going inside, as some tick varieties are as tiny as poppy seeds.

Yang says the threat of ticks is often closer to home than people think, as they often live in long grass in yards.

"I would suggest to keep your backyard clean. Remove all the litter and cut all the tall grasses," Yang said. "Those things can really help."

He says as people begin construction projects in wooded areas and grasslands, deer – and the ticks on those deer – end up closer to people as well.

More information on ticks and tick season available here.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition Newscaster and Reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org

Copyright 2026 WFYI Public Media
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Barbara Anguiano, WFYI
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