Four full-timers, 14 part-timers laid off at WFIU/WTIU amid funding crunch

Indiana Public Media and WFIU/WTIU announced layoffs of four full-time staff and 14 part-timers Thursday, the latest cuts in public media nationally after state and federal governments ended funding.

The full-time layoffs came in marketing, television production and engineering.

In an email to donors, executive director Mike Arnold said, "We remain committed to trusted local news, arts and culture programming, and serving our community. That mission has not changed."

The elimination of government support has forced steep cuts in public media nationally. WFIU/WTIU lost about $1.8 million.

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Arnold said in the email that donors’ support amid funding cuts allowed Indiana Public Media "to reduce the scale of these (job) reductions."

Becoming a part of IU’s Media School also prevented layoffs by allowing some staff to work for both entities, Arnold said. The station previously reported to the provost.

WFIU/WTIU operates on IU’s campus and receives funding from sources including grants, donors and Indiana University. While state and federal funding is gone, IU funding has been unchanged, Arnold said.

WFIU/WTIU News has editorial independence from university and station management.

Arnold said in an interview with WFIU/WTIU News that layoffs were preceded by other cost saving measures.

"There have been a lot of cutbacks in membership in national organizations, in some cases in programming," Arnold said. "A lot of things were stopped to cut the budget back. But one of the things that's a reality with Indiana Public Media and probably just about anywhere else is that if you really need to cut, probably the thing you have to do is cut staff."

Earlier this year, Indiana Public Broadcasting’s news bureau, which served stations across the state, including WFIU/WTIU News, was eliminated. Eight people lost jobs.

Last year, Lakeshore Public Media in northwest Indiana announced layoffs and position changes to part-time affecting two-thirds of its employees.

Arnold said WFIU/WTIU does not anticipate more layoffs and that the budget is balanced for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.

Changes in organization and roles will be discussed with the remaining staff at a meeting May 21, Arnold said.

There were no cuts to WFIU/WTIU News on Thursday, although six positions vacated over the past year haven’t been filled. Arnold said in an interview Thursday those positions have been eliminated.