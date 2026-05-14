All-terrain trackchairs stolen from Indiana state park; investigators offering reward

Two all-terrain trackchairs — intended to help disabled Hoosiers enjoy public lands — have been stolen from Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis, the Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

The battery-powered trackchairs, worth about $20,000 apiece, were purchased with a grant from the Lilly Endowment. DNR spent about $1 million to buy 45 trackchairs and portable generators for use at every Indiana state park and state park inn — free of charge.

The trackchairs were delivered in March to fanfare from agency officials and advocates.

The break-ins occurred between 9 p.m. on April 30 and 6 a.m. on May 1, according to DNR. Six agency buildings were forcibly entered and vandalized.

The theft also included two Vietnam War-era helmets.

Investigators are actively following up on leads and request assistance from anyone who may have information related to the thefts, DNR officials said.

The agency is offering a $5,500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the trackchairs and the arrest of those responsible. A private donor contributed $5,000 to the award amount and the Indiana Parks Alliance put up the remaining $500.

Tips can be directed to the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536 or emailed to ICODispatch@dnr.IN.gov.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

