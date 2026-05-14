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House passes all-year sale of E15 fuel

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:24 AM EDT
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Agricultural interest groups have long pushed for year-round sale of the fuel, especially in states like Indiana where corn production is high.

The House passed legislation Wednesday night allowing year-round sale of E15 fuel.

The Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act had bipartisan support in a 218-203 vote.

The sale of E15, a blend of gasoline and 15 percent ethanol, is usually limited during the summer months due to air quality regulations.

Agricultural interest groups have long pushed for year-round sale of the fuel, especially in states like Indiana where corn production is high. This new law could help stabilize the corn market by increasing demand.

“This permanent solution for year-round E15 would create an immediate 2.4 billion bushels of new corn demand nationally which would support long-term farm viability and grow rural communities,” the Indiana Farm Bureau said in a statement. “We now encourage the Senate to follow suit and pass year-round E15 to ensure our farmers can continue to provide food, fuel and fiber for the world.”

Opponents of the bill argue that expanding E15 favors ethanol producers and harms small refineries.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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